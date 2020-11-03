NEW LONDON, Mo. — Brad Stinson easily won the Ralls County sheriff's race over incumbent Gerry Dinwidde, who ran as a write-in candidate.
Stinson, who topped Ralls County Chief Deputy Ronald Haught in the August primary election, won 86.52% of the total vote, besting Dinwiddie by a vote of 4,443 to 692. County vote totals show there were 556 ballots without a vote for either man.
Incumbent Western District Commissioner John Wayne Lake easily defeated his challenger, Democrat Mike Roberts, winning 2,010-1,042 votes, a 65.75% to 34.09% margin.
However, incumbent Eastern District Commissioner R.C. Harlow lost overwhelmingly to his Republican challenger, Junior Muehring, 1,715 to 791 votes. Muehring received 68.1% of the vote.