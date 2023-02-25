Sixth Ward primary

Natalie Thompson and Jake Reed will face off in Tuesday's primary for the Republican nomination in Quincy's Sixth Ward.

QUINCY — Only one contest will be on ballot for Tuesday's primary election, the selection of the Republican candidate to challenge Democrat Patty Maples in April to represent the city's 6th Ward on the Quincy City Council.

Natalie Thompson, 35, is a mother of one, and a 6th Ward resident for more 30 years. Thompson is a 2006 graduate of Quincy High School, and previously worked for the city's Planning and Development Department for a short time in 2006. She's worked for nearly 15 years at Knapheide Manufacturing. She is involved in her daughter's Girl Scout troop.

