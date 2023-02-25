QUINCY — Only one contest will be on ballot for Tuesday's primary election, the selection of the Republican candidate to challenge Democrat Patty Maples in April to represent the city's 6th Ward on the Quincy City Council.
Natalie Thompson, 35, is a mother of one, and a 6th Ward resident for more 30 years. Thompson is a 2006 graduate of Quincy High School, and previously worked for the city's Planning and Development Department for a short time in 2006. She's worked for nearly 15 years at Knapheide Manufacturing. She is involved in her daughter's Girl Scout troop.
Jake Reed, 33, grew up in the 6th Ward, living at South 16th and Van Buren. He and his wife welcomed their daughter to the family in 2021. Reed is a 2008 graduate of Quincy High School and learned his way around Quincy as a delivery driver for Cassano's Pizza. For more than a decade, Reed has worked at Dot Foods in Mount Sterling. He serves as board secretary for Adams County Right to Life, a member of the Optimist Club of Quincy and a member of the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen's Association.
Both candidates were asked to provide their views on the needs of the city and the 6t Ward ahead of Tuesday's election.
Where did your interest in public service begin?
Thompson: "I wrote to my 6th Ward alderman when I was in grade school, requesting to have stop signs placed at the intersection of 16th and Monroe due to safety concerns. Skip Vahlkamp was the alderman at that time. We still don’t have those stop signs there, but maybe someday soon we can get them.
"I also worked for the city of Quincy in the Planning and Development Department for a short time in 2006. I helped with nuisance letters and scanning of city plans, along with other tasks while I worked there. After I left that position, I knew I wanted to get back to City Hall someday."
Reed: "My interest in public service increased considerably once my daughter was born. She became my wife and I's world and made us realize that volunteerism is essential in building a strong community. I decided to step up on behalf of my family and get involved locally."
Quincy's Sixth Ward encompasses a broad spectrum, from the older portions around Indian Mounds Park to (relatively) newer areas near Cherry Lane. How do you propose managing the needs of such a diverse constituency?
Reed: "We must be a community that supports, protects and honors families. I propose that we bring back the Neighborhood Watch program to protect our children and residents from harm. The officers can then know where the problem areas are.
"I have also dedicated my time and resources, free of charge, to assist the elderly and disabled with picking up their recyclables after the new ordinance goes into effect March 1. Every area of the ward should receive equal resources in infrastructure rebuilding."
Thompson: "I will start by listening to the residents of Ward 6 for any issues and concerns. I want to be able to bring (those issues) to light so they can be addressed. I will follow up to make sure the work is getting done. I know some citizens have had issues with this previously, but I will not disappoint.
"Not all of these locations will have issues with streets needing redone or road work, but sometimes we will still need to address nuisances and other concerns, and I will be able to help with that. Communication, follow up, and making sure issues are being handled will be my top priority."
With recent issues of open communication being brought to light in the City Council, what would your approach be to reduce these types of conflicts?
Thompson: "Policy principles. Integrity, transparency, accountability and participation. This is the framework of open government."
Reed: "First of all, I call upon Mayor (Mike) Troup to disclose more information to the council as a whole, and to convey his message and goals more clearly to the public. It is imperative to be as transparent and clear about your intentions to the public as possible. I, for one, will be sending out a weekly newsletter via email to my constituents with information from past City Council meetings, committee meetings, and upcoming agenda items. The public deserves to know all that is being discussed and to be heard by their elected officials."
What would be your top priority for both Ward 6 and for the city if you were to win the seat?
Reed: "My top priority for the 6th Ward is keeping the citizens safe. This includes all aspects of infrastructure. I will work with both the Quincy Police Department and the Quincy Fire Department to ensure we are protected.
"I will work with Traffic, Personnel, and Central Services to keep our roads, sidewalks and alleys up to date and safe for our children. My vision for Quincy is for it to be a town people flock to, and one in which people stay in. I want Quincy to be unrivaled in the region. The current downtown projects will be huge in bringing tourism and increasing our revenue base. I commend our hard working businesses."
Thompson: "These city streets and the sidewalks still need to be at the top of the list. Some of them are better, but we have a long way to go. Also, I want to make sure that our police officers are finally working under a contract again. This needs to be made a priority if we want to keep the great law enforcement that we have here in Quincy. These fine men and women deserve it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.