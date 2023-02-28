QUINCY — Voters selected Jake Reed as the Republican candidate for 6th Ward alderman.
Reed defeated Natalie Thompson 205-96 in Tuesday's primary election. Reed will face Democrat Patty Maples in the April 4 general election.
The Adams County clerk's office reports a total of 301 votes were cast in the primary, making the turnout for the primary at just over 8%.
Reed shared his thanks to Thompson for a hard-fought, clean campaign. He also thanked "the guys at the Monday morning meetings" for helping him learn the ropes of the local political landscape. Mondays are the weekly breakfast meetings for the Adams County Republican Central Committee.
"I want to say thanks to everyone for the outpouring of support today," Reed said. "I especially want to thank my wife. In a primary election, you don't always have a lot of help because no one knows how it's going to go. She worked hard to help me get here."
Following the loss, Thompson said the primary was a good learning experience.
"This definitely won't stop me from throwing my hat in the ring again," she said.
Next up for Reed is to get ready for the April 4.
"I wish Patty (Maples) the best of luck," Reed said. "We're going to start getting ready for that next election now."
Maples was appointed to fill the seat of Katie Awerkamp in May 2022 when Awerkamp moved out of the ward. She is seeking her first full term
Along with Maples and Reed facing off in the 6th Ward seat, Democrat Ben Uzelac will run for re-election for his 7th Ward seat against Republican Timothy Siemer. Uzelac defeated incumbent Terri Heinecke in 2019 to take the seat.
Aldermen Eric Entrup, R-1, Jeff Bergman, R-2, Kelly Mays, R-3, and Mike Farha, R-4, will run unopposed for re-election to their respective seats. In the Fifth Ward, Republican Glenn Ebbing was the only candidate to file for the seat currently held by fellow Republican John Mast. Mast chose not to seek re-election.
