QUINCY — With all 21 seats of the Adams County Board on the ballot Tuesday and 15 incumbents in contention, new faces were always going to fill the board room at the next meeting.

One Democrat, incumbent Todd Duesterhaus in District 1, will be seated among 20 Republicans for the next County Board. Fourteen of 15 incumbents running in this election will keep their seat, with Democrat Steven DeMoss exiting as board member in District 1 and Republican Keith Callaway replacing him.

