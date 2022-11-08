QUINCY — With all 21 seats of the Adams County Board on the ballot Tuesday and 15 incumbents in contention, new faces were always going to fill the board room at the next meeting.
One Democrat, incumbent Todd Duesterhaus in District 1, will be seated among 20 Republicans for the next County Board. Fourteen of 15 incumbents running in this election will keep their seat, with Democrat Steven DeMoss exiting as board member in District 1 and Republican Keith Callaway replacing him.
Six of the seven board districts had Democrats on the ballot, with newcomers vying for positions in each district.
Following Tuesday's election, the next Adams County Board will be made up of:
• District 1 — Bret Austin, Keith Callaway, and Todd Duesterhaus.
• District 2 — Ryan Hinkamper, Barb Fletcher, and Mark Sorensen, all incumbents.
• District 3 — Mark Dietrich joins incumbents Dave Bellis and Marvin Kerkhoff.
• District 4 — Incumbents Kent Snider and Travis Cooley will be joined by Steve McQueen.
• District 5 — Tim Finlay and Jon McCoy will join incumbent Robert Reich.
• District 6 — David McCleary and Les Post hold their seats and will be joined by Bradley Poulter.
• District 7 — Incumbents Theresa Bockhold and Joe Zanger will be joined by former county sheriff with Brent Fischer.
In other county results, Republican Tony Grootens will replace Rich Wagner as the Adams County sheriff. Wagner took over the office when Brian VonderHaar resigned, but chose not to run for a full term.
Republican Bryden Cory will continue as Adams County treasurer, a job he's held since 2018. Regional Superintendent of Education Jill Reis, R-4, will continue as the regional superintendent.
At the state level, Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, along with Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia; state Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb; Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma; and C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville all secured their seats, running without opposition.
Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp reported no major issues on Election Day with turnout just over 58%, which was higher than the 51% turnout in 2018.
Niekamp said polling places reported “a couple of technical things here and there,” such as a computer going down, which didn’t slow the voting process.
“Overall it was a really, really successful day,” Niekamp said.
Niekamp also said the county had no reported incidents of harassment toward election judges or officials. “Nationally we do hear a lot about that, but we’re very fortunate here in Adams County,” he said.
“Going into every election, I sit down with the Quincy Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department, 911 and EMA and have plans put in place if any of that stuff happens,” he said. “We’re monitoring everything from a physical security standpoint to cybersecurity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.