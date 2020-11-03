PARIS, Mo. — Republican candidates swept all three contested contests in Monroe County on Tuesday.
With a turnout of 74.3%, voters followed the script from the 2016 general election, greatly favoring Republicans in a rural county that was long considered a Democratic Party stronghold.
Republican Marilyn O’Bannon defeated Democrat Jack Bush 1,291 to 924 votes, keeping the Western District Monroe County Commission seat in the GOP column, replacing outgoing Republican Ron Staggs who wrested control of the seat in 2016.
Melinda James, the assistant Monroe County assessor, sailed to a 3,261-1,093 victory over Democrat Tammy Breid, nearly a 3-to-1 margin. James, who has worked in the Monroe County assessor’s office for the past 19 years, replaces Angelia Baker, who is retiring.
In the race for public administrator, Republican Jessica Chase defeated Tara Garside, executive director of the Paris Senior Citizens Community Center, 2,762-1,482, a margin of 65% to 35%, to complete the Republican sweep.
Eastern District Commissioner Mike Whelan Coroner Jim Reinhard, both Democrats, were unopposed, while Joe Colston, who won the Republican Primary Election vote for sheriff, will move up from chief deputy to replace Sheriff David Hoffman, who is retiring.