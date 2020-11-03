PARIS, Mo. — Republican candidates swept all three contested contests in Monroe County on Tuesday.
With a turnout of 74.3%, voters followed the script from the 2016 General Election, greatly favoring Republicans in a rural county that was long considered a Democratic Party stronghold.
Republican Marilyn O’Bannon defeated Democrat Jack Bush 1,291 to 924 votes, keeping the Western District Monroe County Commission seat in the GOP column, replacing outgoing Republican Ron Staggs who wrested control of the seat in 2016.
“I am thankful the citizens of the Monroe County Western District have placed their faith in my leadership, and appreciate their support,” O’Bannon said. “I consider it an honor and a privilege to represent them as their commissioner.”
“Jack Bush ran a good campaign and I wish him well and encourage him to stay involved,” O’Bannon said. “Also, thanks to Ron Staggs for his service as Monroe County Western District commissioner.”
Melinda James, the assistant Monroe County assessor, sailed to a 3,261-1,093 victory over Democrat Tammy Breid, nearly a 3-to-1 margin. James, who has worked in the Monroe County assessor’s office for the past 19 years, replaces Angelia Baker, who is retiring.
“I do not know what to say. I just appreciate this. It is overwhelming. Thanks to everybody who got out there for me, and thanks to my family and friends,” James said.
The assessor takes office in September.
In the race for public administrator, Republican Jessica Chase defeated Tara Garside, executive director of the Paris Senior Citizens Community Center, 2,762-1,482, a margin of 65% to 35%, to complete the Republican sweep.
“I am just in shock,” Chase said Tuesday night. “I am looking forward to learning more about the job and outing everything I into the office. I am so ready to serve and start this position.”
She said that she and Garside each ran positive campaigns.
Eastern District Commissioner Mike Whelan Coroner Jim Reinhard, both Democrats, were unopposed, while Joe Colston, who won the Republican Primary Election vote for sheriff, will move up from chief deputy to replace Sheriff David Hoffman, who is retiring.