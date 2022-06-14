'Save America Rally' reserves Adams County Fairgrounds for June event

QUINCY — A contract to reserve the Adams County Fairgrounds June 24 to 26 has been signed by a renting organization named "Save America Rally," fairground officials confirmed Tuesday.
Save America likely is a reference to the leadership PAC established in November 2020 by former President Donald Trump, who previously stated he would be open to traveling to Illinois to support the campaign of U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland.
Miller challenges U.S. Rep.Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, who told POLITICO earlier this month that he would hope the former president is aware of his opponent's baggage, including ties to Club for Growth, a PAC that has been on opposing sides of Trump in multiple primaries, and her relationship with a campaign worker that has served jail time for soliciting sex from a child.
Regardless of whether Trump will visit Illinois, Davis had said that he is proud of his record of working with Trump when he was in office and he won't shy away from it.
Melissa Shriver-Hackamack, chair of the fair board, the fairgrounds are available for rental year-round, except during the month of the Adams County Fair. She referred all other inquiries about the reservation to the Miller's campaign.
Miller's team could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.