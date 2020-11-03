SHELBINA, Mo. — Shelby County voters decided a three-way race for sheriff and two other contested races in Tuesday’s election.
Republican Arron Fredrickson topped Democrat Chris Ehrenreich and Independent Matthew Mefford in the race.
The three — all currently deputies in the sheriff’s department, with Ehrenreich serving as chief deputy — sought to take over the job now held by Sheriff Dennis Perrigo, a Democrat.
Fredrickson tallied 1,821 votes, or 55.03% of the total, with Ehrenrich collecting 454 votes, or 13,72%, and Mefford 1,031, or 31.16%.
Incumbent Public Administrator Susan Wilt, a Republican, held off a challenge from Mark Bowman, a Democrat, to win another term. Wilt collected 2,397 votes, or 75.78% of the total, to Bowman’s 762 votes, or 24.09%.
In the race for Western District Commissioner, incumbent Larry P. Roberts, a Democrat, fell to challenger Terry Mefford, a Republican. The vote total was 1,060, or 71.24%, for Mefford and 425, or 28.56%, for Roberts.
Voters in four other Northeast Missouri counties also decided contested races on Tuesday.
In Clark County, voters chose Joseph Humes, a Republican, over Paul Brotherton, a Democrat, for western commissioner by a margin of 1,309 votes, or 65.88% of the total, to 671.
Knox County voters also decided a western district commissioner seat with incumbent Roger Parton, a Democrat, losing to challenger Republican Luther Green. Green tallied 537 votes, or 60.88%, of the total to 343 votes, or 38.89%, for Parton.
In Lewis County, voters gave another term to two incumbent commissioners.
In the northern district, Deanna Whiston, a Republican, defeated John Campen, a Democrat, by a margin of 1,289 votes to 652. In the southern district, Travis Fleer, a Republican, topped Daniel Kelly, a Democrat. Fleer received 2,170 votes, or 84.5% of the total, to 397, or 15.46%, for Kelly.
Scotland County voters decided a race for Eastern District Commissioner with Brent Rockhold, a Republican topping Steve Snodgrass, a Democrat. Rockhold won 800 votes, or 79.13% of the total, to 211, or 20.87%, for Snodgrass.