Time bandstand

Time's bandstand, decorated for fall in this photo, is a popular attraction in the small Pike County village. Unofficial results from last week's election show voters favored dissolving the municipal corporation of the village.

 Submitted photo

TIME, Ill. — Joe Chiatello knows it may just be the end of Time.

“I hate to see it go under,” said Chiatello, a long-time trustee of the Pike County village appointed mayor last year.

