TIME, Ill. — Joe Chiatello knows it may just be the end of Time.
“I hate to see it go under,” said Chiatello, a long-time trustee of the Pike County village appointed mayor last year.
Unofficial results from last week’s election show five voters in favor of dissolving the municipal corporation of Time and four opposed.
With 59 ballots still outstanding, including one from Time with its 16 registered voters, “it’s possible it could change,” County Clerk Natalie Roseberry said. “We’ll make that determination once we’re able to get official results.”
Ballots postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 8, have 14 days to reach Roseberry’s office.
A tie vote, for example, would defeat the measure.
For residents like Chiatello, whatever happens will be bittersweet.
“I’ve been around this area most of my life,” he said. ‘My mom owned a house there. When me and my wife got together 38 years ago, we ended up buying the house. It’s where we’ve been ever since.”
At 62, and one of the youngest residents in the village, Chiatello clearly sees the challenges threatening Time.
“We’ve got down to such a low number of residents,” Chiatello said. “A lot of people are up in age. Their health is bad. There isn’t anybody to fill the positions of mayor, secretary/treasurer, trustees. We just don’t have enough people willing to do that.”
Already on the village board, Chiatello was appointed mayor when the previous mayor Albert “Steve” McDonald resigned while fighting health issues.
“Nobody else wants anything to do with it,” Chiatello said.
If the village dissolves, “I don’t see any difference really that anybody should notice,” he said.
Neither does Hardin Township Supervisor Ann Rine.
“I don’t foresee any changes at all other than the township will absorb it,” said Rine, who grew up on a farm right outside of Time. “I attended church there in Time, played piano there starting when I was very young. I have a lot of sentiment and love for Time and the park. It has wonderful memories.”
Working out what happens next falls to the Time Village Board and Hardin Township.
“The village is supposed to wind up its affairs, pay what bills it has,” said Mike Hollahan, a Pittsfield attorney representing the village and the township.
Under state law, unallocated funds in the village coffers will go to the Pikeland school district, but Hollahan said questions about the motor fuel tax funds still need to be resolved.
“We’re talking to the county engineer, to IDOT (the Illinois Department of Transportation). They have procedures to do with motor fuel tax. That’s something not settled yet,” Hollahan said.
MFT funds are earmarked for road maintenance, and Hardin Township “would assume authority of the roads. They would be township roads,” Hollahan said.
Potential costs for the township are a concern, Rine said, because of its own financial position.
“That’s why we have an attorney clarifying our concerns,” she said.
Also still to be resolved is a question about the village’s real estate.
“The village owns some real estate where the gazebo is. Where does that go?” Hollahan said. “The statute talks about money. It doesn’t talk about assets.”
The small park and its bandstand, also known as a gazebo, brings people to Time.
“People had weddings there in the past,” Chiatello said. “It’s a big draw for what used to be called the Color Drive, now Fall Pickin Days. It’s just a small setting, but people like it.”
Time, established in 1857, had 120 residents in the 1880 census along with four stores, a blacksmith shop and a flour mill. Known for its churches and its bandstand on the square, the village thrived for a time, but businesses and population declined over the years, leaving just 22 residents by 2010.
With just a handful of adults, “everyone has had their turn at being mayor and such, and no one is really interested in serving and doing the reports required of municipalities,” Rine said. “That’s what precipitated this. People are tired of it, couldn’t do it any longer.”
The same concerns back in 1987 led to a vote to dissolve the village, but a 13-2 margin kept the village alive then, with five write-in candidates, including Chiatello for trustee, winning office.
Roseberry expects other communities may face the same decision as Time.
“The more the population decreases — and we just fell below 15,000 in the last census — the more we decrease the pool of individuals running small units of government. Unless something drastically changes, I don’t see another way out,” Roseberry said. “We have some people involved, but something has to change.”
