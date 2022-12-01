QUINCY — Three Adams County officials were sworn in to their positions on Thursday following their wins in the Nov. 8 election.
Judge Scott Larson administered the oaths of office to Ryan Niekamp and Bryden Cory, who were re-elected to their posts as county clerk and recorder and county treasurer, respectively. For Cory, it's the second time voters have shown their support for him heading the treasurer's office.
"It's very humbling," he said. "It's a privilege, and it's one I don't take lightly. I'm proud of the work we've done over the last four years, and I'm looking forward to continuing that work."
The November win was the first full term in the clerk's office for Niekamp. Following an appointment to the job in 2020, Niekamp won a special election that year for the remainder of the term of the previous clerk Chuck Venvertloh.
"It means everything to me, seeing all the voters come out and show me their support," Niekamp said Thursday. "It's been the honor of a lifetime, and I look forward to the next four years. I intend to continue to innovate the office to best serve the people of Adams County."
Sheriff Tony Grootens returns to the department where he served for more than a decade before joining the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. In 2008, he became the chief of police in Jacksonville, a position he held until 2017. He won the uncontested sheriff's election when former sheriff Rich Wagner opted not to run for a full term.
"I love this county," Grootens said. "This county is home, and it's just good to be back home."
Grootens said he plans to focus the efforts of the department on combating drug use and the crimes that come with it.
"That's where a lot of other things, like burglary and car thefts, come from," he said. "We had the same issue when I was in Jacksonville, and we made great strides with that within a year. I think we can do the same thing here, we can get a lot done in the first year."
Grootens also announced his administration: Chief Deputy of Administration Blue Richards, Chief Deputy of Operations Pat Frazier, Jail Administrator-Operations Brian Curran and Jail Administrator-Administration Sue Hester.
All 21 members of the new county board will be sworn in on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.