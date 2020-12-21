QUINCY — Three people have filed to run for two seats on the John Wood Community College Board of Trustees.
The six-year terms of Trustees Jim Gay and Don Hess are up for election in the April 6, 2021, consolidated election.
Filing were Paula Hawley of Griggsville, William (LB) Cornwall of Quincy and Hess.
Gay of Rockport did not filed to seek re-election. He was elected to the board in April 2009. He also served from 2005 to 2007.
Hess of Quincy was elected in April 2015.
Because Hawley and Cornwell filed simultaneously on Dec. 14, a lottery will be held Tuesday to determine who will be listed first on the ballot.