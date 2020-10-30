Voters to consider selling Lenane Park

QUINCY — The future of Lenane Park on the northwest side of Quincy will be decided by voters on Tuesday.
The Quincy Park District is asking voters whether they should sell the 7.5-acre park along Bonansinga Drive.
The Quincy Park Board voted 7-0 in July to ask voters for permission to sell the park, which is named for former Quincy Mayor Leo Lenane. Described as a “peaceful turnoff,” the picnic area was created in 1963 at the site of a former Quincy city quarry. Lenane was Quincy’s mayor from 1933 to 1941 and from 1953 to 1961.
State law requires that park districts seek voter approval if they wish to sell more than 3 acres of land.
“Part of it is actually on top of the bluff, which isn’t even accessible from Bonansinga Drive,” said Quincy Park Board President John Frankenhoff.
Frankenhoff said the Park District doesn’t see a need for the land in future years.
“It hasn’t been used for the many decades for the many decades that the Park District has owned it,” he said. “With all the other development that we have near by, when you look at the improvements at Bob Bangert (Park), when you look at the Klingner Trail coming through Parker Heights (Park) and you look at future improvements at Lincoln Park, that small section at the very northwest portion of town is already seeing significant improvements.”
The idea to sell the property started in April 2019, after the Park Board tabled a proposed $26,640 contract to resurface the park road — the lowest-rated road in the district.
“The idea of spending that amount of money on a parking lot that has no amenities,” Frankenhoff said. “It’s basically a pullover where people might carpool or drop their car off or have lunch. It just didn’t make any sense.”
If voters approve the sale, the district anticipates selling the property at auction on Feb. 15, 2021.
The district has an irrevocable pledge of $65,000 from Jeff McClean, who owns property nearby. This would be the minimum bid at auction.
Proceeds from any sale would be directed toward the purchase, development or improvement of park property.