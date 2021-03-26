Two long-serving mayors in the region won’t be on the April 6 ballot, but voters in Adams, Hancock and Pike counties will have some contested municipal races to decide.
After serving 16 years, both Nauvoo Mayor John McCarty and Pittsfield Mayor John Hayden say it’s time to turn the job over to someone else.
In Nauvoo, Alderman Jason Skog seeks the mayor’s job, and in Pittsfield, Alderman Robert Wood and Gary Mendenhall are on the ballot. Wood has suspended his campaign for the job, but his name still appears on the ballot.
“It’s been an enjoyable 16 years, but I just decided it was time to give it up ... and maybe enjoy life a little bit more, play a little more golf,” Hayden said. “I’m going to miss the people.”
But with the “good people” on the city council and on the city’s payroll, “things will go on as good or better than in the past,” Hayden said. “I’ve been very fortunate to have good personnel that made my job much easier.
Hayden, 77, ran for the mayor’s job after retiring from CIPS after a 38-year career spent mostly as a “people person” in customer service or supervision. The part-time post offered a flexible schedule, a way to stay active and a way to impact his community.
“I’ve enjoyed all of it. There’s been good and bad, but there’s been more good,” Hayden said.
Among the good have been infrastructure projects — a priority during Hayden’s tenure — including a new water system and major upgrades to the wastewater plant. Now he’s pleased to see work to redo U.S. 54, a state project, and the success of the Picture Pittsfield effort to promote the city.
Concerns about things not getting done in Nauvoo had McCarty complaining enough that his dad suggested he run for office to make changes. So he did, serving four years as an alderman before running for mayor.
“I kind of got hooked. I liked the challenge of trying to make things better,” McCarty said. “The bad thing is the challenge has gotten increasingly more difficult because of the funding challenges for small communities. It’s not that I don’t want to do the fight anymore, but it’s time for new people to be involved.”
After dedicating a third of his life to serving Nauvoo, McCarty, 61, says it’s time to walk away — while still intending to stay involved with the city’s economic development efforts and to help Skog transition to the mayor’s job.
As mayor, “you’re a cheerleader. You’re a coach. You’re also an official,” McCarty said. “It’s like a basketball game. You’ve got to rally the team, keep them in line, and sometimes you’ve got to go out and recruit.”
Key accomplishments during his tenure included gaining home rule status for the city, which allows more options for spending tax dollars, and creating a tax increment financing, or TIF, district to provide business funding opportunities including help for small businesses in the challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sites shut down last year due to COVID-19, businesses took a hit in the tourism-dependent city. “The funding opportunities from the state aren’t going to cover those losses,” McCarty said.
And while tourism is important in Nauvoo, McCarty said other issues including the loss of population and changes in the housing market also need to be addressed by the city.
McCarty, owner of Outlaw Tees in Nauvoo, credits dedicated city employees and caring residents who go out of their way to help their neighbors for making his job as mayor a lot easier.
“It’s easier to serve as leader of the city when you know you have good people here,” he said. “There’s a lot of people I speak for. I know what they’re going through. I’ve kind of been the voice for them. You never please everybody, but I know I’ve affected a few people.”
Voters will decide contested municipal races on the April 6 ballot in several communities across the region.
Adams County
Golden — Joshua Stuckman and Jim McClintock vie for the mayor’s job, and six candidates — Adam Wiewel, Brock Flesner, Greg Paben, Jill Gooding, Greg Albers and Chase Hildebrand — seek three village trustee seats.
Liberty — Four candidates seek the three village trustee seats. On the ballot are Dave Hussong, Joe Heberlein, Dick Bangert and Adam Bruns.
Plainville — Charles Epley and Kevin Gerding square off for the village president’s job, and Cathy Beasley, Gemma Uppinghouse, Blake Hiland and Ashlyn Gerding seek three village trustee seats.
Hancock County
Nauvoo — Ronald Motley and Jeffery Christensen seek the Ward 1 alderman seat.
Plymouth — Voters will choose between Shelva Schoonover and David Ellis in the village president’s race. Five people vie for the three four-year village trustee seats — Dustin Smith, Cody Smith, Shannon Taylor, Dylan McCurdy and Robert Orris — and Richard Fundel and Tammy Weber seek to fill an unexpired two-year term.
Warsaw — Voters will decide a three-way race for mayor with George Michael Heisler, Glenn McLaughlin and Marsha Wright on the ballot.
Pike County
El Dara — Bryan Tittsworth, Karen Grawe, Mike Sutton and Cecily Edwards vie for three village trustee seats.
Hull — Joyce Pagett and Debra Austin vie for the village clerk’s job. Five people seek the three village trustee seats. On the ballot are Roger Nichols, Rodney Robbins Jr., Kelsey Duncan, Quinton Duncan and Richard Guthrie. Two more candidates, Julia Cieslewicz and Shelia Wood, vie to fill an unexpired two-year trustee term.
Kinderhook — John Skirvin and Dean Skylar seek the village president’s job.
Pittsfield — Chris Little and Trevor Zumwalt vie for the Ward 2 seat on the city council.