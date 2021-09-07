QUINCY — This Wednesday night, the Bayview Bridge in Quincy will turn purple to pay tribute to a young resident battling a rare, terminal brain condition.
Elijah Tarpin is three and a half years old. When he was born, doctors said he likely wouldn’t make it past two, so he’s already beaten the odds. Elijah was diagnosed with lissencephaly, a rare congenital malformation of the brain.
According to National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), “lissencephaly, which literally means ‘smooth brain,’ is a rare, gene-linked brain malformation characterized by the absence of normal convolutions (folds) in the cerebral cortex.”
Elijah’s mother, Amy Tarpin, and her family, including four other children still at home and five adult children, made it a mission to make whatever time they had with Elijah a happy time.
“When I found out he was terminal, I decided I would give him the best God-filled life I can,” Amy said in a Facebook post. “I took the 6 kids I had at home and drove 13 hours to the ocean. My kids found out about Elijah there and were baptized in the ocean. That’s when Elijah’s baby bucket list was born.”
“Elijah’s Baby Bucket List,” spread out across social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, has gained thousands of followers. One video on TikTok, showing Elijah’s reaction to hearing his sister sing for the first time with hearing aids — Elijah was born deaf — has gathered nearly 30,000 likes to date.
“His tech-savvy sisters have really hooked him up,” Amy said. “We have followers from everywhere that are hearing Elijah’s story and hearing about lissencephaly.”
Amy Tarpin said the family moved to Quincy about two years ago to be closer to needed medical services. She said that she loves the community and the support her family has received.
With Elijah’s Baby Bucket List, opportunities have come up that might otherwise never have been available to Elijah or the rest of the family.
“We got to watch a meteor shower with a NASA scientist,” Amy said. “He was very kind and answered every question my eight-year-old had for him. And as any parent of an eight-year-old knows, that can be a lot of questions.”
Elijah recently had a feeding tube placed, and is back home again. The plan is to get back to filling up the days with experiences that Elijah, Amy, and the entire family can cherish forever.
“He’s just the embodiment of joy,” Amy said.
To learn more about Elijah, visit facebook.com/elijahsbabybucketlist/ and to learn more about lissencephaly, visit ninds.nih.gov/Disorders/All-Disorders/Lissencephaly-Information-Page.