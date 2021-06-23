WHITESIDE, Mo. — An Eolia woman was injured in a Tuesday night crash in Lincoln County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2002 Jeep Wrangler driven by Angela E. Gronek, 33, of Eolia, was heading north on U.S. 61 at Route Z at 5:55 p.m. When the driver became distracted by a bee in the car, the patrol said the Jeep traveled off the left side of the road and struck a yield sign which went through the Jeep’s cloth top and struck the driver.
Gronek, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Mercy Hospital Lincoln with minor injuries.