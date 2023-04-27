Eyler kicks off campaign for Adams County state's attorney

QUINCY — The 2024 campaign has kicked off in Adams County.
Surrounded by family and supporters, Todd Eyler kicked off his campaign for Adams County state's attorney Thursday at Tower of Pizza in Quincy.
A Republican, Eyler has served as first assistant state's attorney in Adams County since December 2016 when State's Attorney Gary Farha took office.
Eyler said no matter what changes lawmakers in Springfield make to criminal law in Illinois, the state's attorney's office will continue to prosecute crime.
"We will do everything we can to keep violent offenders behind bars, to put them behind bars and keep you and your family safe," Eyler said. "Because everybody in this room, everybody outside this room, everybody that travels through this county deserves that."
He pledged to continue strong working relationships with law enforcement, as well as community agencies such as Quanada and the Child Advocacy Center.
Eyler acknowledged continued drug problems in the county, but noted the difference between a user and a dealer.
"We have several organizations here locally that do everything they can to fight that battle, and I will work along with them to fight that battle," he said. "But when we have individuals at some point who won't stop or can't stop, I will draw the line, because they safety of our community, your safety, the safety of your family will is what ultimately I have to worry about."
Farha is not seeking a third term. He said it was bittersweet to leave but he is ready to move on at the conclusion of his term.
"Todd has been with me right by my side with all the things we've done, and we've had in the last 6 1/2 years, just the most extraordinary things happen, including a pandemic, all sorts of cases that were tragic and all sorts of things that were unprecedented," Farha said.
"I believe under Gary's direction we have always done everything that we can to serve the county and in our best capacity, and I promise you that I will continue and my staff will continue that," Eyler said. "They will do everything we can to keep Adams County moving forward and in the right direction."
Eyler is a 1991 graduate of Central High School in Camp Point and a 1995 graduate of Quincy University. He then attended law school at Southern Illinois University, where he graduated in 1999. He worked for 17 years in private practice before joining the state's attorney's office.
No other candidates have announced for state's attorney.
There has not been a contested general election for state's attorney in Adam County since 2004. The GOP primary was contested in 2016, when Farha won his first term.
The primary election is set for March 19, 2024, with the general election on Nov. 5.
