QUINCY — Todd Eyler announced Monday that he will run for Adams County state's attorney.
Eyler will kickoff his campaign Thursday at Tower of Pizza in Quincy.
A Republican, Eyler has served as first assistant state's attorney in Adams County since December 2016 when State's Attorney Gary Farha took office.
Eyler is a 1991 graduate of Central High School in Camp Point and a 1995 graduate of Quincy University. He then attended law school at Southern Illinois University, where he graduated in 1999. Todd worked for 17 years in private practice before joining the state's attorney's office.
The primary election is set for March 19, 2024, with the general election on Nov. 5.
