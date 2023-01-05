QUINCY — A scam that the Better Business Bureau first reported in a warning from November is making the rounds in the Quincy area through social media posts.

The scam is designed to play on the empathy of social media users. Posts are made to common community groups on a variety of subjects, from missing persons to lost animals. When a user shares the post to help get that word out, the scammers then change the post to a deceptive rental ad or a survey that "guarantees" a cash prize. Friends of the original user who shared the post may then think that user recommends the content.

