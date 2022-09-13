QUINCY — A February 2023 trial has been set for the former Quincy nightclub owner accused of assaulting a Quincy University student in 2021.
Court records show the Feb. 6 trial date was selected during a status hearing for Steven W. Homan Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.
A status hearing was set for Nov. 22.
The case was set to go to trial in July but was continued after a witness was unavailable.
Homan, 48, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated battery in May 2021.
Charging documents allege that he placed his arm around the neck of Jazzpher Evans and dragged her for 20 seconds in an April 4, 2021, incident at the Barn, 711 S. Front.
Evans, a freshman from Joliet who was a guard on the QU women’s basketball team, said she and another QU student were standing near the DJ booth to request a change in the music when a man approached her and shoved her against the wall. Evans described being thrown to the ground and placed in a chokehold. She said she lost consciousness and woke up outside.
Homan was charged 10 days later and indicted by an Adams County grand jury on April 29, 2021.
He remains free on bond after posting $2,500.