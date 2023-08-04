Federal judge temporarily blocks Illinois law subjecting ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ to civil liability

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul

 Capitol News Illinois file photo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A new law allowing Illinoisans to sue so-called crisis pregnancy centers under the state’s Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act is on hold after a federal judge late Thursday granted a preliminary injunction against it.

After a lengthy hearing in his Rockford courtroom, Judge Iain Johnston issued a brief oral ruling on Thursday evening, saying the law violated the First Amendment. 

