GOLDEN, Ill. — The parsonage and office of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Golden were damaged in a fire Wednesday.
The Herald-Whig’s newsgathering partner at WGEM reported the fire started just after 11 a.m. at 209 Congress. The Rev. Jeffrey Corson, pastor at the church, said his three daughters were home at the time of the fire, heard smoke alarms and found the garage was on fire. They safely exited the home.
The fire destroyed the garage and damaged the home and office.
No injuries were reported but two cats died in the fire.
Responding to the fire were the Camp Point, Golden, Central Adams and Clayton fire departments.