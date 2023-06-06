QUINCY — A home on Quincy's riverfront is a total loss after a fire Tuesday morning.
The Tri-Township Fire Department responded around 11:45 a.m. to the 7600 block of Point Pleasant Camp Road where crews found the home engulfed in flames.
Updated: June 6, 2023 @ 8:36 pm
Chief Tom Bentley told The Herald-Whig's newsgathering partner WGEM the fire was especially dangerous as propane tanks ignited.
“We had a couple 200 pounders which is a pretty nice sized tank, was on fire too. The valve just popped off on them so we had to control them for once so there wasn’t any issues with those,” Bentley said.
Crews also dealt with a lack of water at the location.
The Ursa and Mendon fire departments assisted with tanker trucks. The Adams County Ambulance Service and Sheriff's Department also were on scene.
No injuries were reported.
