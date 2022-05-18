QUINCY — Quincy fire crews battled a blaze Wednesday at a southwest side apartment building Wednesday.
The Quincy Fire Department responded to a call just before 6 p.m., and upon arrival found the building fully involved, with flames and smoke from the upper floor.
Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp said the building was empty, as was the house next door.
He said his firefighters were working to keep the fire from spreading to that house, while fighting a defensive fire, meaning no firefighters would enter it.
The building did have electricity connected which Ameren disconnected, but there was no natural gas service.
As of 7 p.m., the Fire Department had declared a three-alarm fire, bringing every on-duty firefighter, plus more than a dozen off-duty fighters.
The building was empty and no injuries have been reported.
This report will be updated.
