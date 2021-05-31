Firefighters battle fire on Quincy's southwest side

QUINCY — Fire investigators are determining the cause of a fire that gutted a home Monday evening on Quincy’s southwest side.
The Quincy Fire Department responded about 6:50 p.m. to 525 S. Sixth on a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews discovered heavy flames coming from the front door
“The fire had lapped up the side of the house, gotten into the eaves and also got into the attic, so a little bit of a challenge to get it out,” Assistant Chief James Pioch said.
A second alarm was called to bring all on-duty crews to assist with the blaze.
“It looked like it was going to be a big job, and it was,” Pioch said. “There was a lot of fire here.”
No injuries were reported. Residents in the home to the south were evacuated because of the close proximity of flames.
Crews started clearing the scene at 8:15 p.m.