QUINCY — A fire on Quincy's northwest side caused significant damage to a residence.
The Quincy Fire Department was called around 8:25 a.m. to 922 N. Eighth on the report of a fire.
Upon arrival Quincy Fire Capt. Thurman Munger said there was heavy smoke in the area.
"We also had a lot of heavy smoke coming from the residence itself," Munger said. "We had a large amount of fire that was coming out of the back door on the south side of the residence.
"Engine 5's crew showed up first and made the initial attack and knocked down the fire."
Munger said crews said the property owner told firefighters that there was no other people in the residence.
No injuries were reported, and fire investigators were on scene.
Crews stared clearing the scene about two hours after the call.
Assisting at the scene were the Quincy Police Department, the Adams County Ambulance Service, Ameren Illinois, Quincy Central Services and the Quincy Fire Department Rehabilitation Team.