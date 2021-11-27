QUINCY — The Quincy Fire Department replaced its first bulb from red to white for its Keep the Wreaths Red program.
Firefighter responded to a reported structure fire Thursday at 1824 Locust. The cause of the fire was unattended food in a microwave, and damage was limited to the appliance.
The Keep the Wreaths Red program seeks to provide a visual reminder to the public to keep fire prevention at the forefront of their activities during the holiday season.
The Fire Department reminded residents that when cooking to not leave their range or stove top unattended and to wear short, close-fitting clothing. It's also recommended to keep the cooking area clean and free of combustible materials and keep a fire extinguisher nearby.
