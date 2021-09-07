HANNIBAL — The final plat of a proposed new subdivision was given a first reading by the Hannibal City Council on Tuesday night at city hall.
The 1.2-acre Willing Subdivision is located on Stardust Drive. The property, which is zoned A One and Two Family, was annexed into the city of Hannibal in June 2020. Reportedly the developer, Kevin Willing, intends to construct for single family homes.
“Normally a project this small would not need to be submitted as a major subdivision, but the sewer utility had to be extended for the build,” said Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services.
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the final plat during its Aug. 19 meeting and forwarded it to the city council with a favorable endorsement.
In other business, the mayor was authorized to sign a Community Assistance Program agreement between the city and the Missouri Department of Conservation for the maintenance and management of the Huckleberry Park pond.
A resolution was approved authorizing the mayor to sign a deed for the sale of city-owned property at 253 Division to Lori Rogers for $500 plus fees.
The mayor was authorized to sign a deed for the sale of city-owned property, a vacant lot at Arch and Elm streets, to Rogers for $500 plus fees.
The council authorized the mayor to sign a deed for the sale of city-owned property, a vacant lot at Arch and Crescent streets, to Rogers for $500 plus fees.
A resolution was approved authorizing the mayor to sign a deed for the sale of city-owned property at 320-22 S. 11th/1010-12 Collier St. to Jamie Whitley for $500 plus fees.
The mayor was authorized to sign a deed for the sale of city-owned property at 323 S. Arch St. to Frank Ellis for $500 plus fees.
Revised ordinances regarding tree maintenance were given a first reading.
Mayor James Hark administrated the oath of office to police officers Joshua Douglas and Joseph Hoebing.
A request for street closures was approved during the Jaycee Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 11.
A request was made by the Northeast Community Action Corporation for the donation of city-owned properties, plus a letter of support.The request was approved provided it receives a grant.
Approval was given a request for street closures during the Hannibal High School Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
Street closures were approved during the Hannibal Band Day Parade on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Hannibal resident LaDonna Hampton addressed the council regarding election advertising.