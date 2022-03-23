QUINCY — The arraignment of the Quincy man charged in connection with the February death of another Quincy man was continued to have him undergo a mental fitness exam.
Devere S. Gholston's attorneys raised a suggestion of fitness Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court. Judge Amy Lannerd ordered Gholston to undergo a mental fitness exam.
He is set to return to court April 20 for a status hearing.
Gholston, 27, faces three counts of first degree murder in the death of 67-year-old Robert Schmidt who died Feb. 17 in his home at 3219 Gross Gables. Gholston also faces one count of residential burglary and one count of robbery
Gholston is being charged as an accomplice to the 15-year-old boy who was arrested Feb. 17 for allegedly striking Schmidt in the head with a firearm. Gholston allegedly was in the vehicle that drove the teen to the home.
The teen reportedly was entering the home of Schmidt — his grandfather — to steal firearms.
The Adams County state's attorney's office is seeking to move the teen's case to adult court. That move remains pending.
Gholston continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $10 million bond. The teen is being held in the Adams County Juvenile Detention Center.