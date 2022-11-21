QUINCY — Five people filed petitions for Quincy City Council on Monday — the first day those running as a Democrat or Republican could.
In the 6th Ward, Alderman Patty Maples, a Democrat is seeking a full term. Republican Jake Reed also filed petitions with the clerk's office.
Maples was appointed to the seat in May after Alderman Katie Awerkamp moved out of the ward.
Also filing were, Aldermen Jeff Bergman, R-2; Kelly Mays, R-3; and Ben Uzelac, D-7.
Mays was appointed to the seat in June 2021 after Alderman Jason Finney resigned after he moved to another ward.
Bergman was first elected in 2015, after he defeated longtime Alderman Steve Duesterhaus. He was unopposed in 2019.
Uzelac was elected in 2019, after defeating two-term Alderman Terri Heinecke.
Also up for re-election are Aldermen Eric Entrup, R-1; Mike Farha, R-4; and John Mast, R-5.
Petitions are due by Nov. 28.
The clerk's office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, though city offices are closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving.
On Nov. 28, the office will be open until 5 p.m.
The consolidated primary election is set for Feb. 28, 2023, with the consolidated general election on April 4, 2023.
