QUINCY — Presentations on flood control, navigation and common-sense environmental stewardship will be featured during the annual meeting of the Upper Mississippi, Illinois and Missouri River Association.
The in-person meeting, which is open to the public, takes place Thursday and Friday at the Atrium on Third Hotel in Quincy.
UMIMRA Executive Director Tim Maiers said the meeting draws a cross section of government agencies, levee districts and industry to network on solutions to reduce flood damages, protect property and support communities.
“The goal is just to bring people together and provide some good speakers and topics that they can build upon to look at ways we can continue to work together to improve flood control in the Upper Mississippi and ways we can partner together to strengthen and improve our levee system,” Maiers said.
“The river’s a critical and crucial economic engine. There’s a lot of interest from a lot of different groups to ensure the river continues to be an important resource for this area and this part of the country.”
A full slate of speakers both days will target topics ranging from weather to regulatory issues.
Highlights include Friday’s luncheon keynote speaker R.D. James, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers former assistant secretary civil works, and an update on the levee safety program from Phoebe Percell, chief of dam and levee safety with the corps.
Thursday’s session also marks the first-ever meeting of the Corn Belt Ports, or port developments in Illinois, Missouri and Iowa. “That’s something we’ve not had before, a new add-on to the conference that will be of interest to folks in this area with one of the ports being in the Quincy area,” Maiers said.
The meeting typically takes place in February, but due to COVID-19, organizers pushed it back to June in hopes “things would be more back to normal than they were in February,” Maiers said. “We talked about doing a virtual meeting in the wintertime, but we felt our members are ones who do like in-person interaction and that time to connect with other people.”
The $65 per person registration fee covers the Thursday lunch and reception and the Friday breakfast and lunch. Registration and more information are available online at umimra.org. Advance registration is encouraged, but onsite registration also is available.