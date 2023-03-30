Former ComEd CEO sought soft landing for Madigan chief of staff who was fired for sexual harassment

The Dirksen Courthouse is pictured in Chicago. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Hannah Meisel

CHICAGO — In the weeks following then-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s forced ouster of his longtime chief of staff following allegations of sexual harassment, a high-ranking Commonwealth Edison official was considering how to help the disgraced Madigan ally.

Tim Mapes had served as Madigan’s chief of staff for more than 25 years and further solidified his “right-hand man” status by serving as clerk of the House and executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois. But Mapes was swiftly fired in June 2018 hours after a longtime female staffer publicly accused him of sexual harassment. The next year, an outside investigation corroborated further allegations of bullying by Mapes.

