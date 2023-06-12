Former Gov. Rauner’s portrait added to state Capitol’s ‘Hall of Governors’

Former Gov. Bruce Rauner, now a Florida resident, unveils his official portrait before it is hung on the wall of the Illinois State Capitol. Rauner, a Republican, was governor from 2015 until 2019. Pictured above Rauner is the portrait of his predecessor, Democrat Pat Quinn, and at right is his Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Former Gov. Bruce Rauner’s portrait has joined the “Hall of Governors” in the Illinois Capitol.

The Winnetka Republican-turned-Florida resident on Monday unveiled the portrait painted by Chicago Artist Richard Halstead and privately funded by Rauner. The 42nd governor of Illinois who served from 2015 to 2019, Rauner said he returns to the state every September for dove hunting season.

