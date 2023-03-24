Former Madigan political director details push by speaker’s office for key ComEd bill

The Dirksen Federal Courthouse is pictured in Chicago. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo/Hannah Meisel

CHICAGO — As was the case with many big legislative efforts in Springfield, former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan’s staff was deeply involved in negotiations over what would become the Future Energy Jobs Act in 2015 and 2016.

FEJA had many backers in environmental circles and organized labor — two key constituencies for Democrats in Illinois. But it also had many critics, including those who said the law was essentially a state-funded bailout for Exelon, the energy generation company that was also the parent company of electric utility Commonwealth Edison.

