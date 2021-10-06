SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Four area fire departments are receiving COVID-19 Relief grants to help offset revenues lost from the inability to host fundraisers during 2020.
In Adams County, the Loraine Fire Protection District is receiving $8,300, the Clayton Fire Protection District is receiving $7,952 and the Ursa Fire Protection District is receiving $1,939. In Pike County, the Hull-Kinderhook Fire Department is getting $7,600.
The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal on Wednesday announced more than $316,000 would be split between 36 fire departments.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit fire department budgets hard, especially rural volunteer departments who depend mainly on fundraising activities to pay for essential operational needs,” said Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez. “The funds provided to departments will help to keep the lights on and fuel in the trucks so they can respond safely and effectively to help their community members during an emergency.”
The fire marshal office collaborated with the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association who helped assemble a special committee to review the grant applications utilizing a blind review needs-based analysis. This grant is financed through the Illinois Fire Prevention Fund, a non-general revenue fund that is supported primarily by a 1% assessment of the gross fire risk premium receipts of all insurance companies operating in the state.