QUINCY — The Mississippi is no stranger to ships cruising down the river. However, this weekend things will be a little different when a homemade raft docks at four Tri-State locations.
FLOTSAM! is a river circus that features eight performers. The group was started in 2019 by Jason Webley due to growing up next to a river outside of Seattle.
“Rivers always spoke to me. When you look at a river, it’s always there but always changing and that resonates with me, because that's how we are,” Webley explained. “I also like that we're bringing people to the river to watch our silly, weird show it feels like it’s a significant ritual.”
The former singer/songwriter used to tour, but says touring on a river is so much different.
“The river really dictates where you can and can't stop and I really enjoy that,” Webley said. “I’ve never stopped in Hannibal or Quincy and never would have stopped in Louisiana or Canton. I never would of thought to stop at those places, but I’m really looking forward to this weekend and that's what makes it exciting.”
The crew keeps a rigorous schedule performing almost every night, in total they're stopping at 33 riverfront towns. Webley said other river rafter performers usually give themselves months while they are giving themselves weeks.
For travel, some of the crew is cruising in the homemade raft which partially comes apart making transport easier. The rest of the crew travels in a school bus that Webley bought for this tour, the bus also transports the rest of the raft.
FLOTSAM! arrives in the Tri-States this weekend. Each performance is at 6 p.m. They will perform Friday in Canton, Mo., Saturday in Quincy's Clat Adams Bicentennial Park, Sunday in Hannibal, Mo., on the riverfront and Monday at Louisiana, Mo. on the riverfront.
The event is kid-friendly, and Webley said to expect a fun, but weird show.
“There’s live music, traditional circus elements, there’s puppetry, there’s sort of a story an idea of an apocalyptic takeover of a mutant fish,” Webley laughed. “I don’t think our show is alienating or experimental, it’s inviting and I think everyone will enjoy it.”
The show is free to attend, but donations are encouraged due to how costly it is to do the tour.
“Putting the whole show costs close to $100,000,” Webley explained. “People are welcome to donate. That’s kind of the spirit of it. We want to do it, and we trust that people will donate if they can."
There will be a collection bucket after the show, Venmo donations to rivercircus or there's a donation link on their website rivercircus.com
Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and arrive early to grab a good seat.
Webley jokes with those coming out.
“We accept no responsibility if a sea monster were to attack the town," he said.
Next year, FLOTSAM! is planning on performing on the Ohio River. They hope to return to the upper Mississippi River in the future, but said it will be some time before they're able to.
