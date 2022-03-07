QUINCY — Four Quincy men were arrested in connection with investigations into several reported shootings in the city.
Arrested were Nicholas A. Strieker, 24; Zarious D. Smith-Palmer, 19; DuQuan A. Smiley, 27; and Xavier H. Clark, 19.
Smiley was arrested Feb. 28 on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and Clark was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance, s well as an unrelated warrant.
Police said the arrests of the two stem from an August 2021 shooting at North Fifth and Locust. The occupants of a vehicle reported that the vehicle was shot at and struck multiple times by people in another vehicle. No one inside the vehicle was struck.
Shell casings were recovered at the scene, police said, and the ongoing investigation in the shootings produced information in the incident.
Smith-Palmer was arrested on charges of armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance, as well as an unrelated warrant.
Police said officers found Smith-Palmer on Feb. 27. He was wanted on an Adams County warrant for failure to appear on leaving the scene of an accident. Smith-Palmer was arrested after a traffic stop at Fifth and Maine. During a search of Smith-Palmer, police reportedly found a loaded handgun. The gun is being tested to determine if it was connected to recent shootings.
Strieker was arrested on charges burglary and possession of a controlled substance, as well as Illinois Department of Corrections violation warrant.
Police said Strieker's Feb. 24 arrest stems from an investigation into a September 2021 burglary of a business in Marceline. The burglary reportedly caused extensive damage to the business and resulted in the theft of U.S. currency.
All are being held in the Adams County Jail.
Investigations are ongoing in these incidents.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Quincy Police Department or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers.