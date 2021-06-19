QUINCY — So, just how entertaining was Friday’s first round of the 17th annual Quincy Derby?
Fittingly, it was ... super.
Four first-time champs were crowned in the Super Kids division, a competition designed for those youngsters dealing with emotional and/or physical challenges.
A picture-perfect day on the 18th Street Hill near Bob Mays Park was punctuated by a plethora of smiles, and if you looked close enough, an occasional tear — of joy. Not even the sun-baked surroundings, with temperatures that reached as high as 99 degrees, could stymie the enthusiasm.
“This means everything,” said Sue Tode, mother and No. 1 supporter of racer Elise Tode, who won her first derby title in her third try. “(Elise) looks forward to this all year.”
Joining Tode as champions were Cole Saxbury, Kalub Strieker and Taylor Hurst.
Seventy-seven Super Kid racers took part, including groups from Transitions of Western Illinois in Quincy and Springfield (Ill.) Hope.
“This is an amazing, amazing event, for both our students and our staff,” said Kelle Schlueter, principal at Transitions. “Everyone looks forward to this every year. The derby organization is amazing.”
Schlueter said Transition students have taken part in all six Super Kid portions of the Quincy Derby, dating to 2015. There was no Super Kids competition in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“That was a shame when he had to cancel a year ago,” derby director Ray Wilson said. “There were 125 kids registered for last year’s Super Kids races when we had to call it off.”
Saturday’s Super Kids headcount was hurt by the extreme heat, which forced some parents and/or guardians to keep their children home. The original entry list had 87 Super Kids scheduled to race in specially designed buddy cars, which allow for a “buddy” driver to actually pilot the car down the track while the Super Kid passenger enjoys the ride while holding a second steering wheel that does not affect the direction of the vehicle.
Mike Saxbury, father of Cole Saxbury, said his son is a natural racer.
“He’s always loved racing and the joy of going down that hill,” Mike Saxbury said. “For Cole, it’s like what a motorcycle rider feels with the wind blowing through his hair.
“This event is really exciting for him, and he’s already looking forward to next year.”
Cole Saxbury (4-0), Tode (6-0) and Kalub Strieker all won their championships in undefeated fashion. Hurst finished 5-1.
Saturday’s lineup
— Championships will be decided Saturday in the Super Stock, Stock and Masters elite classes. Jadyn Vogel will be trying or an unprecedented sixth straight Stock title.
— Vogel needs one victory to become the derby’s career wins leader. Vogel’s 47-11 record matches the victory total of retired Kaelyn Hess (47-14). Vogel is 41-5 in Stock competition.
— Other former champions competing — all in Super Stock — are Tyler Wisely (2020), Kalli Mullen (2019) and Addison Buckley (2018).
— Twenty of the 32 past champs in the Super Stock and Stock divisions have been from Quincy. Twelve different towns and three different states have been represented with first-place finishes.
— The 63 super stocks entered this year matches the record total established in 2019. The 53 stocks are two shy of the 55 in 2017.
Super Kids notes
— Carol Brockmiller, chief executive officer of Quincy Medical Group, plus Roy Webb, superintendent of Quincy Public Schools, Dr. George Crickard of QMG and Sandy Shore, director of Quincy Regional Airport, served as race starters during Friday’s seven-hours of competition.
— Quincy Mayor Mike Troup welcomed the crowd before Laura Steinkamp provided the turnout with her rendition of the national anthem.
— Alaina Obert, who won a 2019 championship and is the event’s career victory leader, was the fifth inductee into the Super Kids hall of fame. She joins Chakaya Washington, Zeke Eichor, Phoenix Martinez and Jack Crickard.
— Obert (18-10), Nathan Martin (16-9) ,Martinez (15-7), Washington (15-7), Cornett (15-9), Kendall Strieker (13-12), Dylan Brown (12-4) and Matthew Hess (12-10) are the Super Kids career victory leaders.
— 402 racers have competed in the Super Kids since the inception of the division in 2015.