Tampa, Fla. Fray makes UT Dean's List Staff Report Jul 4, 2021 Juliana Fray, of Pittsfield, Ill., recently earned the honor of being named to the Dean's List at University of Tampa.Fray was able to maintain a 3.75 or higher GPA to earn her place on the list. Tags Dean's List Juliana Fray Education Place University Of Tampa List Ill. Pittsfield