QUINCY — At least two families were displaced from their homes after a fire Friday morning in the Frederick Ball apartment complex.
The Quincy Fire Department was dispatched to 8:55 a.m. to 901 N. Ninth on a report of smoke and flames visible from the structure.
"Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire showing through the closest apartment upstairs," said Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp. "They were able to get up there. They got a quick hit on the fire and were able to get it under control within 10 to 15 minutes.
"It did get into the attic portion of the building, so that is currently what they're still trying to make sure that all those area are put out."
A second alarm was called, meaning crews from four of the five stations were on scene and a reserve truck was manned at Central Fire for any other calls.
No injuries were reported.
Vahlkamp said families in two of the units would definitely be displaced because of damage. Crews were checking the other three units in the building for damage.
The cause is under investigation, but Vahlkamp said it appeared to be accidental.
This is the fourth structure fire the Fire Department has battled this week.
"This is what we're here for," Vahlkamp said. "We're here to help out the public to do what we can to prevent these kinds of things. We always want to encourage people to make sure they practice fire safety at home"
Assisting at the scene was the Quincy Police Department, the Adams County Ambulance Service, the Fire Department's rehab team, Ameren Illinois and the Quincy Transit Lines. The Salvation Army and the American Red Cross also were dispatched to assist the families.