Log Cabin Village

The Log Cabin Village on Quinsippi Island will host the 15th Frontier Settlement Day on Saturday.

 Courtesy of the Friends of Log Cabins

QUINCY — Saturday will mark the 15th year of the Frontier Settlement Day events, hosted on Quinsippi Island by the Friends of the Log Cabins.

Starting with the raising of an 1800s-era flag at 11 a.m. and followed by opening remarks from Quincy Mayor Mike Troup, Frontier Settlement Day is a free and educational event that's open to everyone. Many of the Lincoln-era log cabins on the island will be open to the public, and reenactors will be on hand, including a portrayal of President Abraham Lincoln, available for photos.

