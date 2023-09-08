QUINCY — Saturday will mark the 15th year of the Frontier Settlement Day events, hosted on Quinsippi Island by the Friends of the Log Cabins.
Starting with the raising of an 1800s-era flag at 11 a.m. and followed by opening remarks from Quincy Mayor Mike Troup, Frontier Settlement Day is a free and educational event that's open to everyone. Many of the Lincoln-era log cabins on the island will be open to the public, and reenactors will be on hand, including a portrayal of President Abraham Lincoln, available for photos.
New at this year's event, a tent staffed by members of the "Looking for Lincoln" group, offering information on other Lincoln-related activities across the state.
Lunch will be available from the American Legion Auxiliary, and the Friends of the Log Cabins will hold a raffle drawing. Proceeds from the raffle will be used to continue the efforts of restoring, maintaining, and using the log cabin village.
The 1828 Fraser Log Cabin has had a new gravel base added around the exterior, while inside guests will find a replica of an 1800s schoolhouse, set up by retired teachers Jane and Paul Moody.
Three other 1800s era Log cabins will be open during Frontier Settlement Day. The 1835 D.D. Hull cabin is set up like a pioneer home, where the Hull family raised 13 kids. The restored, 1850s Clat Adams log cabin is set up like a pioneer store, with additional items provided by the Quincy Museum. The 1850s Herleman log cabin contains a display of the original ice cutters used to harvest ice from Quinsippi Bay.
In addition to these cabins, the village also has an 1850s Stone Smoke House and an 1800s era log church. Reverend Paul Schwartzkopf will portray Asa Turner, the first minister to Quincy, speaking about religious practices in the 19th century. He will even conduct a pioneer wedding demonstration for guests.
Next to the 1854 log corn crib will be a blacksmith showing how they made items out of metal that farmers used in the 1800s.
Everyone is invited to attend Frontier Settlement Day at the Log Cabin Village. For more information, following Friends of the Log Cabin Village on Facebook or go to logcabinvillagequincyil.com.
