QUINCY — The Quincy man charged in the May 30 crash that killed a Quincy woman is seeking funds from the county to hire an psychologist to assist in his defense.
Breeden J. Wike appeared Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court where a motion hearing was set for Aug. 18.
His attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, filed the motion for funds last week.
Wike, 20, has pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving in connection with the crash that killed 39-year-old Kayla Beaston-Smith. He also faces charges of reckless driving, disobeying a traffic light, leaving the scene of an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, disregarding a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
An investigation by the Quincy Police Department determined that Wike ran a red light at the 12th and Locust and struck Beaston-Smith's vehicle.
Wike continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $250,000 bond.