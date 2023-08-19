CARTHAGE, Ill. — Discounted fuel to promote biofuel helped kick off the harvest in Hancock County.

West Central FS and the the Hancock County Farm Bureau held the 20th annual Biodiesel/Ethanol Promotion at the Carthage station. Officials hosted state Senator Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, as a guest to support biofuel as a profitable option for farmers in an uncertain economy.

