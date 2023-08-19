CARTHAGE, Ill. — Discounted fuel to promote biofuel helped kick off the harvest in Hancock County.
West Central FS and the the Hancock County Farm Bureau held the 20th annual Biodiesel/Ethanol Promotion at the Carthage station. Officials hosted state Senator Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, as a guest to support biofuel as a profitable option for farmers in an uncertain economy.
“Interest rates are high. It's affecting farmers,” said Farm Bureau President Bryan Stevens. “It's affecting equipment prices, the amount of equipment we can buy, and also inputs: our seeds, fertilizers and chemicals, stuff like that.”
Matters haven’t been helped by the war in Ukraine, which continues to cut most of the world off from Russia’s chief exports: oil and fertilizer. Combined with Saudi Arabia's reduction of oil exports to increase oil prices globally, there has never been a more pressing need for oil alternatives.
“Biofuels are made from both corn and soybeans and so we want to recognize that you know, this is a locally grown fuel source,” Stevens said. “We don't have to rely on foreign countries for this: it's a renewable resource.”
Several local officials including Hancock County Travis Duffy and Hancock County Fair Queen Tessa Sargean, came out to wash windshields, pump ethanol and biodiesel fuel at cheap rates, and visit with local farmers over a lunch of gourmet hotdogs.
“(Farming) means everything in this area. It’s what most everyone does,” said Duffy, who himself raises cattle. “It’s always good to visit. You know we’re a smaller county so you know a lot of the people that come here. You love 'em, and you know the community, so it's always good to catch up and check in with them.”
With prices at only $3.29 gasoline and $3.79 diesel, the line never let up during the promotion.
Any post-2001 car can use up to 15% blend of ethanol and gasoline without suffering reduced longevity. Fuel 24 station provides 10% ethanol fuel, which all cars are able to use without issue.
However, the community's support of ethanol isn’t always without its issues. Ethanol factories in the region are required to reduce their carbon emissions in order to be permitted to sell their fuels in California, one of their largest markets. Liquid carbon dioxide from the reaction processes must be pumped across the country in order to reach the sites where it can be sequestered in rock formations hundreds of feet below the surface.
Hancock County is one of many Illinois and Iowa counties that are part of a proposed CO2 pipeline project, which could disturb hundreds of miles of farming land that is engineered for ideal crop irrigation.
“They have to put it at least seven to eight feet deep. So they disturb a large area in order to put it in the ground,” Stevens said. “A lot of these fields have tile under the ground, drainage tile - black tile to drain the excess water. and if you cut those, you disturb the drainage system of the field.”
Since many farmers would refuse to allow such a pipeline on their property, there are fears that the principle of eminent domain will be used by the government to force a sale of the land.
Anderson sees the issue as a difference in philosophy between him and his northern colleagues.
“When it comes to the 47th Senate District, West-Central Illinois, agriculture is king,” said Anderson. “It employs a lot of the residents here. It's important, and when I say important I mean even outside of the 47th Senate District, ag and agribusiness is the largest employer in the state of Illinois. We need to make sure we're keeping them in mind when we do policy …. So we have to constantly remind our colleagues from Chicago and the suburbs that food doesn't just come from the grocery store. It gets there. It gets there from somebody.”
Anderson said state legislators will soon be asked to vote on whether or not the project should be granted eminent domain.
“That's something I will never vote for. It's something I will never stand for. Property rights and individual rights are paramount,” he said.
