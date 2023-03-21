QUINCY — A trial date for the Quincy man charged in connection with the February 2022 death of another Quincy man could be set next month.
Devere S. Gholston appeared Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court where his case was continued to April 25 for a status hearing. The continuance, which was granted by Judge Tad Brenner, was given to allow Gholston's defense team more time to review evidence in the case.
Gholston, 28, faces three counts of first-degree murder, as well as one count of residential burglary and one count of robbery, in the death of 67-year-old Robert Schmidt who died Feb. 17, 2022, in his home at 3219 Gross Gables.
Gholson is charged as an accomplice to Hayden Schmidt, 16, who was arrested for striking Robert Schmidt in the head with a firearm. Gholston allegedly was in the vehicle that drove the teen to the home.
Hayden Schmidt was sentenced to 27 years in prison March 27 after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree murder.
Gholston continues to be held in the Adams County Jail on $10 million bond.