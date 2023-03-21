QUINCY — A trial date for the Quincy man charged in connection with the February 2022 death of another Quincy man could be set next month.

Devere S. Gholston appeared Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court where his case was continued to April 25 for a status hearing. The continuance, which was granted by Judge Tad Brenner, was given to allow Gholston's defense team more time to review evidence in the case. 