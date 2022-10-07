Giannoulias, Brady vying to replace Jesse White

Secretary of State Jesse White (middle) is pictured with the two men seeking to replace him after more than two decades in office. At left is Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, who has received White's endorsement, and at right is state Rep. Dan Brady, the Republican candidate.

 Campitol News Illinois file photos

SPRINGFIELD — For the first time since 1998, the secretary of state seat in Illinois will be an open one in the general election.

The candidates to fill it are former state treasurer and Chicago Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, and longtime state Rep. Dan Brady, a deputy House minority leader from Bloomington.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government that is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.