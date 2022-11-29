Good News of Christmas campaign seeks volunteers to make brighter holidays

QUINCY — Linda Lefringhouse started wrapping within minutes of arriving at the Good News of Christmas volunteer center.
A longtime volunteer for the organization, she joined several other volunteers Monday working on the campaign, now in its 34th year.
"I brought my granddaughter when she was 4, and she will be 25 in December," Lefringhouse said.
She makes an effort to volunteer every year she can.
"I enjoy wrapping, and they always seem to need the help," she said.
The Good News of Christmas seeks to make the holidays a little brighter for families in need. The 34 families were submitted by caseworkers from various agencies in eight counties in Illinois and Missouri.
"They are all working to better their lives, and this is just to help them out and especially make sure their kids have a good Christmas," said Joanne Hibbeler, who is in her ninth year of overseeing the volunteer center.
Her favorite day of the campaign is when boxes are picked up by the families.
"On pickup day, it's heartwarming to see the families," she said.
On top of household items that the family needs, presents are bought for parents and the children, with bikes also provided to children who need one.
Like many other organizations, inflation has lead to higher costs for the Good News campaign.
"Actually, this year, I've already been shopping, and I've already noticed you can tell the definite difference with the price increases," Hibbeler said.
The volunteer center, just west of the fountain court in the Quincy Town Center, is open from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 3 p.m. Fridays and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Volunteers are needed for shopping and wrapping. No experience is required.
Registration is not required for volunteers, but groups are asked to call the United Way of Adams County at 217-224-1223.
Monetary donations can be made online or can be mailed to the Good News of Christmas; c/o United Way of Adams County; 936 Broadway Street, Suite F; Quincy, IL 62301.
Donations for a specific family should have the case number listed on the check.
Donations also can be dropped off at one of several toy bins located in the community. In addition to the two at the Quincy Town Center, toy bins are located at Quincy Farm and Home Supply at 4625 Broadway and Sam's Club, 700 N. 54th.
Those looking to adopt a case should call the United Way.
