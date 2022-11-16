GOP chooses new leadership in General Assembly as Dems retain control

Rep. Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, and Sen. John Curran, R-Downers Grove, were chosen Tuesday to be the minority leaders of their respective caucuses in the Illinois General Assembly. 

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Republicans chose new leadership for their caucuses in the Illinois General Assembly on Tuesday night, while the two Democratic leaders have each announced they have the votes to maintain their positions.

House Republicans elected Tony McCombie of Savanna and Senate Republicans chose John Curran of Downers Grove.

