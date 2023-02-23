GOP lawmakers call for hearings in wake of abuse at Choate

Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, speaks at a news conference with her Republican colleagues to call for operational changes at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna in response to an investigative series by Lee Enterprises Midwest, Capitol News Illinois and ProPublica. 

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Andrew Adams

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — All 59 Republican members of the Illinois General Assembly are calling for legislative hearings on a state-run mental health center in rural southern Illinois, citing findings of a culture of abuse, cover-ups and poor patient care from a monthslong investigative series by Lee Enterprises Midwest, Capitol News Illinois and ProPublica.

Late last week, the members sent a letter to key Democratic committee chairs in the Illinois House and Senate asking them to schedule a bicameral public hearing on the facility.

This article was produced for ProPublica’s Local Reporting Network in partnership with Lee Enterprises, along with Capitol News Illinois.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide, as well as hundreds of radio and TV stations. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

