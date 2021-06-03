QUINCY — The Grand Prix of Karting is back — again.
South Park will once more play host to what is arguably the nation’s crown jewel of karting. The Grand Prix returns this weekend with a Saturday and Sunday that should be filled with fast action on the colorful and twisting 1.3-mile course, which is nestled within the 135-acre South Park venue.
The Grand Prix was canceled a year ago, due to the pandemic, but all systems are go for another triumphant return. The Grand Prix was resurrected in 2018 following an initial 32-year run that ended in 2001.
“It’s not just a karting race, it’s an event,” Traeder said.
Traeder expects a turnout of more than 10,000 to frequent South Park this weekend, enjoying not only world-class racing but a holiday-like atmosphere that provides a perfect punctuation. Forecasts call for 80-degree temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
“The South Park course is the Formula 1 of karting,” said Traeder, 69, a former world karting champion himself who also won 13 various national titles and a combined 27 Grand Prix of Karting races on the South Park and former downtown Quincy courses.
Traeder, whose racing career spanned 37 years (1958-94), feels the return of the Grand Prix to Quincy may be his most rewarding racing accomplishment.
“The Grand Prix is rapidly working its way to becoming the top karting event in the nation, if it isn’t already,” he said.
The Grand Prix was brought back to life through a joint effort of the Traeder family, event coordinator Jeff Miles, a consortium of Quincy area businesses and the Quincy Park District.
It was Traeder’s dad, the late Gus Traeder, who founded and built the original Grand Prix into one of America’s premier road-racing events. The trophies of that are now awarded to Grand Prix winners are called “Gussies,” and bear the founder’s likeness.
Close to 400 karters are expected to descend on Quincy this weekending, coming from 19 states and as far away as California to the west and Pennsylvania and Florida to the east.
Among the guests of honor will be former IndyCar driver Al Unser Jr. and Pittsfield native Mike Lashmett. Unser won two Indianapolis 500s, while Lashmett was a longtime employee of several top-line IndyCar teams and now coordinates the IndyCar registry of vintage cars.
“It’s fantastic, just unbelievable the interest this is attracting,” Traeder said.
The 2019 Grand Prix attracted 319 racers from 17 states. The event record is 625, established in 1994.
The name to watch this weekend may be Race Liberante of Sewickley, Pa., the No. 10-ranked karter in the nation who specializes in the pro shifter class. Another driver to watch is Joe Ruch of Fortville, Ind.
The weekend lineup will also showcase a number of talented Quincy drivers, including three members of the Scott family — dad Jeff, son Riley and daughter Avery. The Scotts will compete in a mixture of classes. Ryan Whicker is another local threat.
Racing begins at 3 p.m. Saturday with four races, and resumes at noon Sunday with 11 more events. Four of Sunday’s races will be pro events that will divide a $10,000 purse.
The largest race of the weekend will be the Ignite Masters competition, which had 43 entries at press time. That event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday and will be penultimate race of the Grand Prix.
There is no admission to the Grand Prix, although a $50 VIP ticket is available and will include preferred parking, luxury bathroom facilities, finish-line seating, food and drink.
Pit passes will also be available for $25 (weekend) and $15 (Sunday only).