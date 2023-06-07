QUINCY — The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced the next 2023 mission to Washington, D.C. will be June 15.

This is the third of six trips planned for this year and will be the first time that the departure and homecoming will be hosted by Mark Twain High School in Center, Mo. 26 of the veterans on this trip are from Ralls County and the rest are also from Missouri.

