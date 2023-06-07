QUINCY — The Great River Honor Flight Board of Directors announced the next 2023 mission to Washington, D.C. will be June 15.
This is the third of six trips planned for this year and will be the first time that the departure and homecoming will be hosted by Mark Twain High School in Center, Mo. 26 of the veterans on this trip are from Ralls County and the rest are also from Missouri.
This will be the 65th mission overall for local veterans since the program started serving the Tri-State region in 2010.
Approximately 33 veterans from Missouri (Ralls, Marion, Monroe and Audrain) will be part of this mission.
The group includes 25 Vietnam veterans, one Korea veteran and seven Armed Forces Veteran who served between those conflicts. They will be accompanied by 23 guardians whose sole responsibility is making sure the veterans’ needs during the trip are addressed.
The trip will follow the itinerary that has been so successful over the past 13 years.
Participants will depart at 2:30 a.m. for a bus ride to St. Louis where they will board their flight.
The first stops will be the Vietnam Wall Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial and Lincoln Memorial.
Next, is a stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument and where a group picture will be taken.
Followed by a stop at the Iwo Jima Memorial, Air Force Memorial and then a visit to Arlington National Cemetery including seeing the ceremonial changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The DC trip will conclude with dinner at the Navy Memorial located on Pennsylvania Avenue and known for its fountains which contain water from all of the world’s oceans.
The veterans will then head to Reagan International Airport for their return flight back to St. Louis and are expected back in Center around 10:30 p.m.
To date Great River Honor Flight, the Tri-States’ hub of the Honor Flight program has flown 2,065 local Veterans to Washington D.C. This trip will increase that total to 2,098.
