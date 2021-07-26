PALMYRA, Mo. — A welcome tradition for Mizzou students, parents, alumni and supporters returned to Jackson Golf Course on Saturday evening, as the Great River Tigers Mizzou Alumni Chapter hosted their Student Bash, giving numerous scholarships to incoming and returning students.
Event chairman Al Kennett said a virtual format through ZOOM was the only way to safely host the event in last summer. Each year, community donors
“We’re tickled to death to do be able to do it again in person,” Kennett said, noting the day’s warm temperatures and recent COVID-19 situations affected the crowd size. “But we’re still very, very, very happy that we’re going to be able to have it in person.”
Dr. Bill Stackman, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, didn’t hesitate to jump at the opportunity to speak at the Back to School Bash, noting these events didn’t exist when he was a student.
“I love these kind of events, I love the enthusiasm around starting school, and I think the sendoff is very nice,” he said. “It’s a very caring, supportive way of a community supporting their students off to college, so I like the event, I like the purpose of the event — and also being an alum myself of Mizzou, there’s even more reason why I care about students choosing Mizzou and getting excited for their arrival on campus.”
Stackman talked to all of the students and attendees, mentioning how things have changed since he was a student. He has been to 17 Summer Welcome events so far, making sure to give his card to each student and encouraging them to take advantage of resources for success.
He said he emphasizes supporting students’ emotional and mental wellbeing at every step of their academic adventure, and he encouraged involvement with student organizations, clubs and with fellow students. He said the number one concern students voiced on a recent survey was success in academics. He stressed no one is alone in feeling overwhelmed, and “it’s OK to not feel OK”. With resources throughout the Student Center, Stackman said he is always ready to support students along their journey.
At one of the dining tables, Garrett Catron, a senior majoring in business administration, returned for his third Student Bash with his father, Todd. They chatted with Norman and Debbie Kendrick, who were celebrating their Tiger, Olivia Sublette, who was working in Columbia today.
“It’s really good to see people in-person again. I think there’s a lot more conversations in-person that you maybe wouldn’t have on ZOOM,” he said.
Todd Catron agreed about the excitement of accompanying his son for the second time at the event.
“I really enjoyed myself the last time we came here. I enjoyed getting to meet kid’s parents and socialize. It’s a good setting,” he said.
A highlight of the evening was the scholarships, including Merit Scholarships for $1,000 each and 10 $500 scholarships for students in attendance. The scholarships were made possible by Mizzou, community donors and the ticket purchases and raffle sales during the Student Sendoff.
This year, Merit Scholarships were awarded to Kelsey Duke, of Ursa, Ill. — Mizzou Alumni Association renewable scholarship; Sam Wheeler, of Williamstown, Mo. — Lew-Mar Foundation Scholarship; Elizabeth Trower, of Perry, Mo., — Chuck and Ina Rae Brazeale Scholarship; Grace Krigbaum, of Palmyra, Mo. — scholarship in memory of Ron Dedert; Riley Quinn, of Monroe City, Mo.; Leah Jennings, of LaGrange, Mo.; Emma Deien, of Hannibal; Kyler Rademan, of Hannibal; Blake Hays, of Monroe City, Mo.; and Delaney Miller, of Paris, Mo. The last six scholarships came from Great River Tigers funds.
Students each filled out their names for a drawing to receive one of 11 $500 scholarships, funded by donors who make the awards possible each year. The winners were: Victoria Singh — Rachel Bringer Shepherd; Kaden Malone —Jared and Gina Pontius; Victoria Bickhaus — Fiddlestiks; Evan Wallace — Disselhorst Family in memory of Troy Disselhorst; Matthew Nussbaum — Jerry and Carla Schoeborn; Logan Bower — Schmiediskamp, Robertson, Neu, and Mitchell Law Firm; Brady Barnett — Greg Sharpe Seed; Janine Jamoner — Mike and Kristine Bickhaus; Charlie Vitt — Gary and Cathy Fesler; Scarlett Burton — Fretwell and Associates Real Estate; and Mason Burch — Al and Linda Kennett.